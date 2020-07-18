Video: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Character Makeover

Former WWE star No Way Jose, now officially a free agent, published a brief video that showcased a new look along with a new name. Jose will now be known as Levy Valenz which is a shortened version of his real name Levis Valenzuela. In the video, Valenz stated: “I am essential, I pledge fidelity to the destruction of my former self. I am not my corporately mandated persona. I am not my material possessions.”