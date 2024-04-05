Video: LA Knight And AJ Styles Get Into Altercation At WWE Media Junket

Ahead of AJ Styles and LA Knight’s WWE WrestleMania 40 match, the reality-based storylines for their rivalry continue to develop.

The two SmackDown stars will settle their differences when they enter the squared circle on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two have been feuding for several weeks, dating back to their fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble in January, which included Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE previously ran an angle in which Knight showed up at Styles’ house and attacked him. They now did an angle in which Knight attacked the former WWE Champion during today’s media junket. Check it out below.