Video: Mandy Rose On Possible Wrestling Return: “I Haven’t Hung Up The Boots”

Wrestling fans haven’t seen the last of Mandy Rose.

Not yet.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion has been keeping busy with her FanTime and OnlyFans accounts since parting ways with the promotion, but has yet to wrestle outside of the company since her departure.

At a Monopoly Events Q&A, the former women’s wrestling star teased a future return to the business.

“I always tell people, I haven’t hung up the boots,” Rose said. “There are times when I really think about it, and I’m like, ‘I would love to come back,’ if it was the right time, right place.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don’t think I’m done wrestling.”

Check out the complete Mandy Rose appearance at the Monopoly Events Q&A via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.