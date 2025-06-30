Backstage News On Top Match Being Discussed For WWE Evolution 2

A high-profile Women’s World Championship match is reportedly under consideration for WWE’s upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, internal discussions have taken place about a potential showdown between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, two of WWE’s most dominant female stars. While the bout has not been officially confirmed, the match is said to be “on the table” as WWE looks to stack the card for its all-women’s event.

A clash between the two top-tier athletes would add major star power to Evolution 2 and could be positioned as a potential show-stealer.

WWE is expected to load up the card as it brings back the Evolution brand for the first time since 2018.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on WWE Evolution 2 and all breaking news across the wrestling world.