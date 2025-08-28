Backstage News On WWE Raw Start Time Changing In September

WWE Monday Night Raw will be starting one hour earlier than usual for three weeks this September, and a new report has shed light on why.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE and its broadcast partner Netflix have agreed to move Raw to a 7 p.m. ET start time on September 15, 22, and 29.

On WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet explained the reasoning behind the shift, “This decision was made some time ago as WWE and Netflix want to see how the show performs with an earlier start-up against Monday Night Football.”

The timing is strategic, as ESPN will air Monday Night Football doubleheaders on two of those three nights, with the first game beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET. One source reportedly called the move a “smart one” for WWE.

By beginning Raw earlier, WWE ensures its main event concludes before the critical crunch time of NFL games, reducing direct competition for viewers.

The test will allow WWE and Netflix to analyze how Raw performs in a different time slot during football season and gauge fan reaction to the earlier start.

If successful, the shift could lead to similar scheduling strategies in future years as WWE continues to balance its flagship show against the NFL’s dominance on Monday nights.