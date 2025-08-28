Nikki Bella Wants Bella Twins Reunion To Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has revealed her ultimate goal before her current WWE run comes to an end: teaming with her twin sister Brie Bella for one last run to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Nikki explained that finishing her WWE journey alongside Brie would be the perfect ending for the Bella Twins. “Before this run is done, I truly hope to be with Brie going after the tag titles and just having that opportunity to be tag team champions. I really wanna have that moment with her.”

Nikki also admitted she’d like to see the sisters revisit their villainous side, which produced some of their most memorable work as a team, “Honestly, I wanna have that moment to go back and be a heel with her. Being a villain and causing chaos, doing what the Bellas do best.”

While Nikki has been a fixture on Monday Night Raw since returning at the Royal Rumble, Brie’s status remains uncertain. She has previously stated that her husband Bryan Danielson’s role in AEW has been a “roadblock” for her WWE return.

