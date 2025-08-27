Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Pushing For Brie Bella’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has once again expressed her desire to see her twin sister, Brie Bella, return to the company for a long-awaited Bella Twins reunion.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Nikki revealed that she regularly pushes for Brie’s comeback and claimed that WWE’s women’s roster also wants it to happen.

She said, “I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed.”

Nikki also suggested that WWE is becoming “more and more open” to the possibility, though she admitted that business factors make the situation complex.

Brie Bella previously stated on her podcast that her husband Bryan Danielson’s role in AEW is a potential roadblock to her return.

Nikki addressed that concern directly, “I don’t think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business. I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There’s so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella is set for a high-profile bout when she challenges Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris on August 31.