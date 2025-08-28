Backstage News On The Decision Behind HOOK’s New Entrance Theme

AEW star HOOK made his highly anticipated return to the company during last night’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door episode of Dynamite, debuting a new entrance song: Jay-Jay Johnson’s 1996 track, “So Tell The Girls That I Am Back In Town.”

According to Fightful Select, the decision to move away from Action Bronson’s theme for HOOK, which he had used for several years, stemmed from factors that escalated last year. The report noted that comments made by Bronson, which were negative about the AEW environment, led to some animosity toward him from several people within the organization.

It was mentioned that at least one source indicated that tensions between Bronson and AEW appear to have eased at some point. However, the decision to change HOOK’s entrance theme had already been made. In January, it was reported that HOOK was entering without his theme music because the rights to Bronson’s song had expired, and plans for a new entrance song were underway.

Additionally, back in January, AEW ensured that HOOK made appearances alongside others or engaged in attacks without his entrance music playing.