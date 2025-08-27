WWE Road To Clash In Paris Results From Leeds, UK (8/27/2025)

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE Road to Clash in Paris live event at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) def. The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

Open Challenge: Joe Hendry def. The Miz

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan & Uncle Howdy w/ Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) (c) def. Rey Fénix & LA Knight

WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Giulia (c) (w/ Kiana James) def. Zelina Vega

Jimmy & Jey Uso & Jacob Fatu def. WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa & Talla Tonga (w/ JC Mateo)

The War Raiders def. The New Day in under a minute — leading to a Street Fight challenge.

Street Fight: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill

Main Event: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & PENTA def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh & WWE IC Champion Dominik Mysterio)