WWE RAW On Netflix Viewership For August 18 Episode Revealed

The August 18th episode of WWE RAW on Netflix delivered another strong performance, drawing 2.8 million global views with 5.4 million hours watched, placing the show at #7 on Netflix’s weekly global charts.

The episode’s main event, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, proved to be the standout highlight, racking up over 2 million YouTube views to become the week’s most-watched segment.

The second most popular moment was Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, which has already surpassed 1.2 million views online.

For comparison, the August 11th episode of RAW drew 2.8 million global views with 5.3 million hours watched, making the numbers nearly identical.