Video: Lex Luger Walks Without Assistance For First Time Since 2007 Injury

Lex Luger continues to make inspiring strides in his recovery from the severe spinal injury he suffered in 2007 that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Working alongside Diamond Dallas Page, Luger has been dedicated to rebuilding strength and mobility through DDP Yoga.

A newly released video showcases his remarkable progress, capturing the moment the former WCW and WWE star walks completely without any assistance.

In the clip, trainer Autumn Swansen can be heard cheering him on, saying: “Lex, you’re literally walking unsupported right now.”

If you know someone who needs HOPE, share this video of @GenuineLexLuger's progress with them today ❤️@RealDDP

Major shoutout to Autumn Swansen pic.twitter.com/o4gpxfE539 — DDPY (@DDPYoga) August 26, 2025

Luger, who was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025, continues to inspire fans with his resilience and determination nearly two decades after his injury.