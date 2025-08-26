Video: Lex Luger Walks Without Assistance For First Time Since 2007 Injury

By
Phil Johnson
-
Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame induction
Lex Luger's Hall of Fame induction | WWE

Lex Luger continues to make inspiring strides in his recovery from the severe spinal injury he suffered in 2007 that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Working alongside Diamond Dallas Page, Luger has been dedicated to rebuilding strength and mobility through DDP Yoga.

A newly released video showcases his remarkable progress, capturing the moment the former WCW and WWE star walks completely without any assistance.

In the clip, trainer Autumn Swansen can be heard cheering him on, saying: “Lex, you’re literally walking unsupported right now.”

Luger, who was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025, continues to inspire fans with his resilience and determination nearly two decades after his injury.

