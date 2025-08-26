Update On Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Federal Fraud Trial

An update has been issued regarding the ongoing federal case against former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr.

DiBiase’s defense team recently secured a delay in the trial after arguing that prosecutors only turned over 47 hours of potentially exculpatory video footage just 60 days before the original court date. The defense maintained that additional time was necessary to properly review the material.

In an update, on August 22nd, the court ruled that the Exhibit List, Witness List, and Jury Instructions must be finalized and submitted no later than December 16th, 2025, with the trial officially set to begin on January 6th, 2026.

DiBiase Jr. was arrested in April 2023 in connection with the high-profile Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. The indictment alleges that DiBiase and others fraudulently obtained federal funds from programs such as The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), later diverting the money for personal use.

If convicted on all counts, DiBiase faces significant prison time, including:

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud – up to 5 years

Six counts of wire fraud – up to 20 years each

Two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds – up to 10 years each

Four counts of money laundering – up to 10 years each

In total, DiBiase could face decades behind bars if found guilty.

The former WWE star has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond pending trial.