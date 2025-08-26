Another Expected WWE Signee Says Goodbye To Indies At PROGRESS

Another name expected to join WWE soon appears to have wrapped up his independent run.

At PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 183 on Monday, Mike D Vecchio dropped the PROGRESS Atlas Championship and received a standing ovation in what was billed as his farewell appearance.

Vecchio lost the title in a triple threat match against Will Kroos and new champion Gene Munny.

After the bout, PROGRESS all but confirmed his departure with a post on social media, writing: “In what could be his final PROGRESS match for the foreseeable future, Mike D gets a standing ovation from the fans…”

In what could be his final PROGRESS match for the foreseeable future, Mike D gets a standing ovation from the fans…#100VOLTS #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/SdX7uVa78i — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 25, 2025

This follows the recent send-off of another expected WWE signee, Zozaya, who said his goodbyes at RevPro. Both men, along with Aigle Blanc, were reported by Fightful Select back in May to be on WWE’s radar following European tryouts. At the time, the belief was that any new signees would begin with the company this September.

PWInsider also noted that WWE has been heavily focused on international recruitment, with internal talk of finally launching the long-awaited NXT Europe brand.

With two of the three reported signees now having had their farewells, it looks increasingly likely that a fresh wave of international talent will arrive at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next month.