Kelly Osbourne Slams Becky Lynch And WWE Over Raw Promo About Ozzy

A promo from this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham, England, has sparked controversy after Becky Lynch referenced the late Ozzy Osbourne to generate heat from the crowd. Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to social media with a scathing response, calling Lynch “a disrespectful dirtbag” and criticizing WWE for allowing the line to air.

The incident took place during an in-ring confrontation between Lynch and her upcoming challenger, Nikki Bella. To rile up the Birmingham audience, Lynch brought up Ozzy, who passed away last month. “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago,” Lynch said. “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The remarks quickly drew backlash, especially from Kelly Osbourne herself.

Taking to her Instagram stories the following morning, Kelly Osbourne unloaded on both Lynch and WWE, “[Becky Lynch] you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Fans also noticed that while WWE clipped the Ozzy reference out of the segment before posting it to X, the full, unedited version was uploaded to the company’s official YouTube channel.

The controversial promo built to a new match announcement for this weekend’s Clash in Paris premium live event. Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella on Sunday, August 31. You can check out Kelly’s post below: