WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/26/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with the post-WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

The following is advertised:

* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan
* Blindfold Match: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne
* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair & TBA
* Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & ZARIA

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.

