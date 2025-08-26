Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air live on Netflix from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

The show will have a special start time of 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Additionally, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer will find out her opponent and the date for her Women’s World Championship Match. This match was set up by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during a backstage segment, as Mysterio approached Pearce after Styles had been pursuing him for weeks.

