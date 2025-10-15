WWE issued the following:

TICKETS FOR ROAD TO ROYAL RUMBLE® TOUR OF EUROPE ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Presale Begins Wednesday, October 29 at 10am Local

Fans Can Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026

October 15, 2025 – WWE® today announced that tickets for the upcoming Road to Royal Rumble tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10am local time.

Presale for the Road to Royal Rumble tour will begin Wednesday, October 29 at 10am local time. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026.

Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Superstars including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, and many more* ahead of Royal Rumble.

This marks the first time WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dusseldorf, Germany. It also marks the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.

*Talent subject to change

