Rob Van Dam Clarifies Comments On Raja Jackson Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has clarified a controversial social media post he made in the aftermath of the incident that left independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith hospitalized.

On his “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast, Van Dam addressed the backlash he received after writing, “So far, I got Raja’s back,” which many fans interpreted as him siding with Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old MMA fighter who attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on August 23.

RVD opened the show by sending his best wishes to Smith. “Best wishes to f**ing Syko Stu Smith. Hopefully, he will regain his health and do it quickly,”* he said.

He then explained what he meant by his post. “If you thought that me saying that was somehow hypocritical because my text said that ‘I back Raja,’ then you are one of the basic thinkers that can’t understand how those can both be true in the same universe,” Van Dam stated. “I’m not picking a side. If I did, I’m not even saying that it would be Raja… I’m not saying this guy Stu deserved what happened to him by saying that I got Raja’s back.”

According to RVD, his post was intended to reflect that he understood how the situation spiraled out of control, not that he condoned the attack. “What I’m saying is, I see the pathway that he took that led to what happened,” Van Dam said, adding that Raja, as an MMA fighter, “shouldn’t have been part of this at all.”

The incident, which was initially supposed to be a planned spot, turned violent when Raja legitimately knocked out Stu and continued punching him until others intervened. Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable but critical care. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

Raja’s father, MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has also issued a statement condemning his son’s actions, while a GoFundMe has been launched to assist with Syko Stu’s medical expenses.

The full comments from Rob Van Dam can be heard on the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” below: