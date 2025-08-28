Backstage News On WWE’s Possible Plans For Ethan Page And Chelsea Green

The on-screen pairing of NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Chelsea Green is reportedly generating buzz within WWE, with officials said to be impressed by their chemistry and considering a move to the SmackDown roster.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE higher-ups have taken notice of the duo’s recent work on NXT television, describing their presentation as something that has “impressed many.” There is now said to be interest in featuring them together on the main roster, with some within the company believing that the act could help quickly establish Page as a major player.

The partnership has been presented as a “newly minted Canadian faction.” Green, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, recently made a surprise return to NXT to support her fellow Canadian. Since then, she has acted as Page’s manager, ally, and even tag team partner.

The duo most recently competed together at NXT Heatwave on August 24, where they defeated Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in mixed tag team action.

Page signed with WWE in early 2024 and quickly made an impact. He captured the NXT North American Championship on the May 27, 2025 episode of NXT, later unveiling a custom Canadian-themed version of the title. His strong presence and consistent booking have made him a central figure on the brand.

Green has been with WWE on and off since 2018, returning in 2023 for a successful run on the main roster. She has already held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice—once with Sonya Deville and later with Piper Niven.

Now, with Green and Page’s act drawing significant praise from fans and officials alike, it seems increasingly likely that their partnership could transition to SmackDown in the near future.