WWE Producer On What A “Receipt” Means Following Raja Jackson Incident

The fallout from the Raja Jackson–Syko Stu incident at Saturday’s Knokx Pro Wrestling event continues to dominate discussion, with wrestlers and fans weighing in on what exactly a “receipt” means in pro wrestling.

During the show, Jackson, the son of former UFC star Rampage Jackson, entered the ring and attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu, reportedly after being told he could give Stu a “receipt” for being struck with a can earlier in the night.

WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms took to Twitter/X to set the record straight, “A ‘receipt’ in the ring is for sht that’s happened in the ring. If you got backstage beef, handle that sht backstage. If you got personal heat, handle that sht on personal time. ‘Receipts’ are not for settling personal grievances. If you were trained otherwise, your trainer is wrong.”*

Helms’ comments underline the growing concern in the wrestling community that the line between performance and personal conflict was dangerously crossed during the Knokx Pro incident.