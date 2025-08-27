Rampage Jackson Issues New Statement On Son Raja’s Attack On Syko Stu

Former UFC Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has once again spoken out regarding the violent incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, and independent wrestler Syko Stu at a recent Knokx Pro Wrestling event.

In a livestream on Tuesday, Rampage admitted he feels conflicted, stressing that while he must “have my son’s back,” he does not condone Raja’s actions.

This marks the second time Rampage has publicly addressed the matter, which saw Raja legitimately attack and injure Syko Stu during what was supposed to be a scripted segment. “I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu,” Rampage said. “I don’t condone what my son did, very unfortunate… I wasn’t there. I’m a father, I gotta have my son’s back. I’m going to let justice play out, take this to court… I can’t talk about any details or stuff like that.”

Rampage also offered remorse to Stu and his family, acknowledging the pain caused by the incident. “This s** has put me in a bad mood. I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family, his family had to see that s***. Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him. I don’t got the right words to say… Ya’ll need to know I don’t condone Raja’s conduct. And I hope Syko Stu can forgive me, myself, as a dad, for not understanding everything.”*

Syko Stu remains hospitalized as the LAPD investigation into the incident continues. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover his medical expenses is still receiving widespread support from the wrestling community.

