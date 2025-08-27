Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Party

New backstage details have surfaced regarding Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party, which took place last week in New York City and featured a mix of current and former WWE stars.

According to Fightful Select, the gathering was intended to be a very private affair, with attendees encouraged to only use the professional photographer provided if they wanted photos.

The party became public after pictures leaked online, including one shared by Jerry Lawler, who was later asked to delete the post.

High-profile guests included The Undertaker, John Cena, JBL, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, and Bruce Prichard. One attendee noted it was the first time they had seen McMahon in person in more than two years.

Fightful’s report highlighted mixed feelings among talent. One wrestler who attended said, “A lot of people here still feel like they owe Vince something, even though he made his money back on them tenfold.”

Another admitted they felt a “moral conflict” in deciding whether to attend. Many talent reportedly declined their invitations, with the consensus being that if the roles were reversed, McMahon would have “fired them and never spoken to them again.”

The party came as McMahon and WWE are facing a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant, accusing McMahon of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and harassment.

Sources noted there was “no official WWE involvement” in the event. Talent who asked higher-ups about attending were told it was “their business.” Notably, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were not in attendance.

The report also provided an update on McMahon’s physical appearance. One attendee who hadn’t seen him in years said he “looked 80,” appeared “more frail,” and walked slower.

Additionally, sources emphasized there has been “no talk” of McMahon returning to WWE in any role, with top company officials said to have “no desire to bring him back.”