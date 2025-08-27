Ricochet Says WWE Booking Made His Matches “Suck,” Defends AEW

AEW star Ricochet took to social media this week to defend several matches from Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, while also taking some pointed shots at his former booking in WWE.

The discussion began when a fan questioned why two major championship matches: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF and Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland, had received criticism online.

Ricochet responded bluntly, “Because it wasn’t on WWE. legit that’s the only reason.”

Another fan then predicted that critics would turn the conversation toward Ricochet’s own WWE run, claiming his matches there “sucked sh*t.”

Ricochet didn’t shy away from the comment, instead agreeing, but placing the blame on how he was booked. “Sht, most of them did. But how you gonna have a good match in a 3 minutes, 1 segment match, with entrances and I gotta put the other guy over cause I make people look better than they actually are? Of course that’s gonna suck.”*

Ricochet left WWE for AEW in 2024, where he has since found new momentum. He recently aligned with The Gates of Agony and MJF, forming a new faction and launching a feud against the Hurt Syndicate.