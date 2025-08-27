AJ Lee Reacts To Roxanne Perez Hitting Pop Rox On CM Punk At WWE Live Event

A fun moment from a recent WWE live event in Manchester, UK, has sparked a lighthearted exchange between Roxanne Perez and AJ Lee on social media.

During the show, Perez landed her Pop Rox finisher on CM Punk, which quickly made the rounds online. On X (Twitter), Perez jokingly referred to AJ as her “mom,” calling the former Divas Champion one of her biggest inspirations.

AJ, who retired after WrestleMania 31 in 2015, embraced the playful “daughter” reference with a witty response, writing, “My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life.”

Since Punk’s return to WWE in 2023, AJ Lee has often been mentioned by fans and talent alike, fueling ongoing speculation about a possible comeback. While she has not wrestled in over a decade, her influence on today’s generation of WWE stars, including Perez, remains as strong as ever.