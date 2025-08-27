Diamond Dallas Page Hospitalized With Heart Condition

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed that he was recently hospitalized after suffering an episode of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

In a video shared from his hospital bed, Page confirmed that he had undergone a successful cardioversion procedure to restore his heart to a normal rhythm. Remarkably, he was seen stretching just moments afterward.

In a statement posted alongside the video, Page detailed what led to his hospitalization, “Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off,’ dizzy, and heart racing… and well, here we are…”

DDP noted this was his second AFib episode in three years and confirmed that he is scheduled for a cardiac ablation procedure next month.

He also used the moment to urge others to take heart health seriously, “I will never not wear a heart monitor and/or Apple Watch when working out again. I promise, Payge!” (addressing his wife, Payge McMahon)

He added, “If you are over 50 and/or have a slightly enlarged heart, you should wear a heart monitor too!”

Health and wellness have been at the center of Page’s post-wrestling career through his DDP Yoga (DDPY) program, which blends yoga with rehabilitation techniques. The system has been credited by stars such as Chris Jericho and Drew McIntyre for helping them manage injuries and extend their careers.

Page’s most notable success stories include his life-changing support for Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall, both of whom he housed and guided through recovery with DDPY, a journey captured in the acclaimed documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake.

He has also been a steadfast friend and supporter of Lex Luger, and more recently has worked with Buff Bagwell, Scotty Riggs, Butterbean, and others to improve their health and well-being.

