Update On Syko Stu’s Condition Following Raja Jackson Attack

An update has been provided on the medical condition of independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith following the violent in-ring attack by Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

According to TMZ Sports, the update comes from Douglas Malo, the individual who intervened to stop the assault. Malo confirmed that Syko Stu is now conscious and communicating from his hospital bed.

Malo described Stu’s state as improving, though still serious, “[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but facial injuries, stuff like that.”

Smith has remained hospitalized since the attack, which left him with multiple facial fractures and broken teeth.

Malo also detailed the moment he physically stepped in to stop Raja’s assault, “I’m pissed at what he did to my friend. I’m pissed for him punching me in the face. I’m pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me… If he would have double legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu.”

The violent attack occurred during a Knokx Pro Academy event after Smith, as part of a planned spot, hit Jackson, who was in the audience, with an empty beer can. Jackson later entered the ring and launched a brutal assault, knocking Stu unconscious and continuing to strike him.

The LAPD is currently investigating the incident.

The wrestling world and beyond have rallied behind Syko Stu. A GoFundMe campaign to assist with his medical expenses has raised approximately $150,000 to date. High-profile donors include YouTuber MrBeast, who contributed $10,000, and AEW star Chris Jericho, who donated $2,500.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously condemned the assault, labeling it “attempted murder” and placing the blame “100% on Raja Jackson.”