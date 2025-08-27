WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Raja Jackson’s Attack On Syko Stu “Attempted Murder”

The fallout from Raja Jackson’s violent attack on independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith at a Knokx Pro Academy event continues, with WWE Hall of Famer JBL now weighing in on the controversy.

The incident unfolded when Smith, as part of a pre-planned in-ring spot, struck Jackson with what appeared to be an empty beer can. Although Jackson was not part of the show, he later stormed the ring and brutally attacked Smith — knocking him unconscious before unleashing a barrage of punches on the defenseless wrestler. The assault left Smith with multiple facial fractures and broken teeth.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL made it clear that while the initial beer can spot may have been a poor choice, responsibility for the violence rests entirely with Raja Jackson. “I want to make it very clear, this is 100% Raja Jackson’s fault. 100% the fault, and the blame lies 100% with this man. Feel sorry for Rampage, who seems like a really good guy… But 100% the blame goes on Raja.”

JBL was particularly disturbed by Jackson’s decision to continue throwing punches after Smith was already unconscious, describing the act as nothing short of “attempted murder.”

He said, “I mean, no matter what happens here, once this guy is out, the fight’s over, if it is a fight, if the guy didn’t know he was in a fight… At that point, it’s just attempted murder. I don’t care what happens. The guy’s down and out, and you just keep punching him. There’s no call for that… It’s not Knokx Pro’s fault. 100% of this goes on Raja Jackson.”

The incident has triggered major repercussions. The LAPD is investigating Jackson, and Knokx Pro Academy has reportedly been removed from WWE’s ID program following the controversy.

Check out the complete podcast below: