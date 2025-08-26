WWE Considering Apology After Becky Lynch’s Ozzy Osbourne Promo Backlash

A recent Becky Lynch promo on WWE RAW has sparked backlash from Kelly Osbourne and reportedly caused internal discussions within WWE regarding a possible apology.

During the August 26, 2025 RAW in Birmingham, England, Lynch delivered a controversial promo that referenced the late Ozzy Osbourne. Lynch said, “The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city, because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The remarks quickly drew a fiery response from Kelly Osbourne, who took to Instagram Stories and posted, “You’re a disrespectful dirt bag. Birmingham wouldn’t pee on you if you were on fire. Birmingham forever. Shame on WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home.”

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE is “embarrassed” over the situation and there have been discussions about issuing an apology. Alvarez noted, “They may not, but if you look back at how many times WWE has actually apologized for something, it ain’t many. There’s discussion about a public apology, and I know they’ve talked about doing a private apology.”

Alvarez also stressed that the promo likely wasn’t Lynch’s idea, “I don’t even really blame Becky, as I’m sure she didn’t come up with it, but she did it. The people don’t want to boo Becky. She really wants to be booed for whatever reason. I guess maybe it’s fun. Probably isn’t fun today.”

Former WWE star Lance Storm also weighed in, criticizing the creative decision, “Unless you have explicit permission from the family, I think using someone’s passing for cheap heat is bad. It just makes wrestling feel low brow and cheap when they do stuff like that, and I wish they wouldn’t.”

WWE has not yet issued a statement regarding the situation.