Backstage News On Another Match Being Discussed For WWE Clash In Paris

The already stacked card for this Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event could get even bigger.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE officials have discussed adding a singles match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to the event.

Meltzer said, “There’s at least a solid chance that they’re going to add Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to the pay-per-view on Sunday. It’s not 100% but it was something that’s been talked about.”

The potential match would mark the next chapter in their heated rivalry. At SummerSlam, McIntyre teamed with Logan Paul to defeat Orton and country star Jelly Roll.

The feud intensified on the August 22 SmackDown, when Orton dropped McIntyre with an RKO, prompting McIntyre to fire back with a scathing promo on social media, calling Orton “Old Yeller” and vowing to “put him down.”

If confirmed, Orton vs. McIntyre would join an already loaded lineup featuring:

World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Clash in Paris streams live this Sunday on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network internationally.