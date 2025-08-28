Photos: Cody Rhodes Spotted In Australia For Street Fighter Movie Filming

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has officially arrived in Australia to begin filming his role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.

Photos surfaced on social media showing Rhodes in Sydney, wearing sunglasses and his signature American Nightmare gear. His arrival confirms earlier speculation that production was set to begin this week.

The news follows a recent teaser image shared by Andrew Schulz, featuring a shadowed figure accompanied by Rhodes’ entrance theme and the caption: “A NEW WARRIOR HAS ENTERED…” — a direct nod to the Street Fighter franchise.

Rhodes will portray Guile, the iconic U.S. soldier famously played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 adaptation. While Rhodes will be absent from upcoming WWE programming, reports note his filming schedule will not be as extensive as that of Roman Reigns, who joins the cast September 2 and is expected to wrap by late September.

The 2026 film is directed by Kitao Sakurai and features a star-studded lineup including: