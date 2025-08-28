WWE Hall Of Famer On Brock Lesnar’s Future After SummerSlam Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed various topics with The Toronto Sun, including Brock Lesnar’s surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam after a two-year absence.

Henry said, “I was [surprised about Lesnar’s return]. And I’m a big Brock fan and, you know, despite all of the other happenings that, you know, transpired and why people were a little iffy on whether or not he should be back. That has nothing to do with the talent of the performer. You know, I always said that it’s kind of like when football players go in the Hall of Fame.”

He continued, “They may have a storied past with the police, but when they were playing, there was nobody better and nobody cheered harder for ’em than the fans. So, why not? Why not? He’s in that category with Andre [the Giant], where you’re an attraction. You’re not just a wrestler, you’re not just an entertainer, you’re not just a fighter, a musician, or whatever.

Henry added, “You talk about drawing — drawing is a byproduct of what you do. But what he is is an attraction. You put his name on any card, and the money is going to go up. More people are going to show up.”

