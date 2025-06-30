WWE Confirms WarGames For Survivor Series PLE On 11/29 In San Diego, CA.

WWE.com released the following:

Survivor Series: WarGames tickets on sale Friday, July 11

June 30, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District (SDTMD), today announced that tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego will go on sale starting Friday, July 11 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Wednesday, July 9 at 11am ET/8am PT. Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025.

For the fourth consecutive year, Survivor Series will feature both men’s and women’s WarGames matches.

Additionally, Survivor Series: WarGames Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.