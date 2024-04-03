Video: NXT Anonymous Footage Teases Surprise Appearance For NXT Stand & Deliver

A surprise is being teased for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 pre-show.

WWE released footage on the NXT Anonymous account of NXT General Manager Ava talking to someone on the phone on Wednesday morning.

“Thank you so much for taking my calls,” Ava tells the unnamed person on the other end of the phone. “I’m so excited that you’re going to be joining us on the Countdown show on Saturday.”

She continued, “I know everyone is going to be so excited to see you. Of course, you’re always going to be a part of the NXT family. Ok. Ok, great. Awesome. I will see you on Saturday. Alright, bye.”

Thus far, as noted, WWE has announced Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy as the lone bout for the Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 kickoff show.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday, April 6, 2024 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

