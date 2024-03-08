Video: “Outlaw People’s Champ” The Rock Releases Lengthy Promo On Social Media

Finally, The Rock has come back …

…to social media, with another ten-plus minute video promo.

Ahead of his scheduled appearance on tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown from a sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, “Outlaw People’s Champ” The Rock took to social media to release a lengthy video promo.

In the promo, The Rock takes aim at Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins ahead of tonight’s show, which will feature appearances by all as the challenge for a tag-team match at night one of WrestleMania XL will be answered.

The caption for the video post The Rock shared via X reads:

A message from the Outlaw People’s Champ





“when I die I may not go to heaven

I don’t know if they let outlaws in

If they don’t just let me go to Texas, boys

‘Cause Texas is as close as I’ve been”





SMACKDOWN

TONIGHT – SOLD OUT

Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Dallas, TX.