Video: Paul Heyman, Bayley And Others Say Goodbye To Kayla Braxton

WWE has shared a new video from Friday night featuring Kayla Braxton saying goodbye to several people in the company. The video features heartwarming moments with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, LA Knight, The Miz, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, and 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax.

Bayley was also shown reading a statement that was said to be written by Braxton. The statement read, “Kayla Braxton, what will we do without you? Wow, Paul Heyman was a really lucky guy. Michael Cole made the best decision of his career when he had…Look, I know what you’re doing. All those things, sure. Maybe Michael will miss you. There will be no more ringing in my ear in the locker room. I won’t miss that. I can text you, I’ll text you.”

You can check out the video below.