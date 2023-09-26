Video: Randy Orton Spotted At Hight School Volleyball Game

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton is currently out of in-ring action since suffering an injury in May of 2022.

It was previously reported that Orton has been training for his WWE in-ring return.

Orton was recently spotted at a high school volleyball game and one student in particular got Orton’s attention, when he delivered an RKO to a teammate. Another student then made the cover, while Orton nodded in approval.

You can check out the video below: