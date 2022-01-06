Video: References Made To WrestleMania During CM Punk and MJF promo

During the January 5th 2022 AEW Dynamite, there was a verbal exchange between CM Punk and MJF. MJF brought up Roddy Piper and told CM Punk that “Piper was actually talented enough to main event a Wrestlemania.” MJF added that if he isn’t shown respect, he might go an main event a Wrestlemania.

CM Punk responded by saying “if you think the grass is greener on the other side… go give it a shot and main event night 4 of a buy-one/get-one-free extravaganza!”