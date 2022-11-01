Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan at WWE Live Event

Rhea Ripley is having a good time as a WWE heel, as she recently trolled a fan at a WWE live event.

Wrestlers have previously stated that playing a heel is more fun than playing a babyface, and Ripley had an interesting exchange with a fan at a live event where wrestlers are given more freedom to do whatever they want while performing.

On Twitter, a fan posted a video with the caption, “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen a wrestler do to a fan #WWERaw.” Ripley is seen selling on the floor near the barricade and reaching under it to untie a fan’s shoe while laughing.

This is the greatest thing I've ever seen a wrestler do to a fan. 😂😂😂😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cArGjQIRju — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) November 1, 2022

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) will face Finn Bálor, Damien Priest, and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. Ripley will almost certainly interfere in some way while at ringside.