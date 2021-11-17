Video: Scott Steiner’s Impact Wrestling Math Promo Referenced During WWE NXT

During the November 16th 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker had an in-ring confrontation with NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa. During the segment, Ciampa brought up how he beat Breakker at Halloween Havoc and then he said the following:

“I’m not a math major, and by the sound of it, you ain’t either… but the way I see it, you have less than 33 1/3 % chance of ever taking this NXT Championship from me.”

The line from Ciampa was a reference to the infamous “math” promo by Breakker’s uncle Scott Steiner in Impact Wrestling. The Impact Wrestling Twitter account was quick to react: