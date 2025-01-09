Video: Shudder Releases First Look Trailer For “Dark Match” Featuring Chris Jericho

Shudder has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming movie Dark Match, set to release on January 31st.

Written and directed by Lowell Dean, the film features an impressive cast, including Chris Jericho, Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Westworld), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (The Call), and Jonathan Cherry (Goon).

The official synopsis teases an intriguing and eerie plot:

“A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover—too late—that the community is controlled by a mysterious cult leader with sinister plans for their match.”

Jericho, who continues to expand his acting career, previously played the character Burke in Terrifier 2 and its sequel in 2024.

The trailer promises a unique blend of wrestling, suspense, and horror, making it a must-watch for fans of Jericho and the genre. You can check out the trailer below: