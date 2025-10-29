Video: Sol Ruca Relinquishes The WWE Women’s Speed Title On NXT

Tuesday night’s post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode featured Sol Ruca in a backstage segment with ZARIA and NXT General Manager Ava.

During the segment, Ava mentioned that Ruca is making progress in her recovery from the injury she sustained on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. However, she also noted that Ruca is still not cleared to compete.

Ava then asked Ruca about her Women’s Speed Championship and whether she would like someone to defend it on her behalf. Ruca glanced at ZARIA, who had already lost the Women’s North American Title while defending it for Ruca at Halloween Havoc.

Looking back at Ava, Ruca decided to vacate the title and focus on her recovery. This upset ZARIA, who then left the room. Ava subsequently announced that a tournament to crown a new Women’s Speed Champion will begin next week on NXT.

Ruca’s reign as Women’s Speed Champion concludes at 196 days. She won the title from Candice LeRae on the April 11th episode of WWE Speed.

After WWE Speed ended in August, Ruca carried the title over to WWE NXT when Ava announced that the Speed Championships would now be part of NXT and defended on the brand.