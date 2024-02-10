Video: The Rock, Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Spotted Leaving WrestleMania XL Kickoff Together

This past Thursday night’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference ended in a controversial fashion, when WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slapped “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on his face after Rhodes spoke about Rock’s family and made his WrestleMania 40 choice.

After the press conference ended, Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman walked backstage together and confronted WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a somewhat rude manner.

Immediately following the show, the company’s official Instagram page released video footage of Rock, Reigns and Heyman leaving the venue together.