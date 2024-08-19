Video: Tony Khan Talks About Potential AEW Show At The Sphere In Las Vegas, NV.

The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada is the most futuristic, overwhelming spectacle of a venue on the planet.

And it’s an expensive venture for any promotion to even consider at this point in the game.

Regardless, Tony Khan was asked about the venue possibly hosting a special All Elite Wrestling event at some point in the future during a recent appearance as a guest on The Dan Le Batard Show.

“Through my management company, Activist Artists Management, we represent the Grateful Dead, the Dead & Company, great artists have had some conversations about that,” Khan said. “But I think it’s a long long way away.”

Khan continued, “There is a long line to get into The Sphere.”

One of those competing for spots at The Sphere is TKO Group subsidiary UFC, which will run The Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. on September 14 for their UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili pay-per-view event.

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview from The Dan Le Batard Show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.