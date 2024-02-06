Video Trailer: First Look At WWE 2K24 Gameplay

2K Games release a first look at the gameplay for the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game.

This year’s cover of WWE 2K24 features Cody Rhodes. The Deluxe edition’s cover features Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. 2K Games also announced that the game will feature a 40-year WrestleMania mode.

The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. There will be three digital editions: standard, deluxe, and cross-gen. There is also a WWE 2K24 Fory Years of WrestleMania Edition.

The trailer features several stars, including John Cena, Hulk Hogan, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and The Ultimate Warrior. The first few seconds show the new ambulance match type.

The video’s description reads, “The story’s not finished. Take your first look at WWE 2K24’s all-new match types, environments, Superstars and more, including the 2K Showcase… of the Immortals. Celebrate Forty Years of WrestleMania with new match types, updated gameplay, and more. Available March 8, 2024.”

You can check out the trailer below: