Video: Travis Scott Revealed As Rey Mysterio’s Mystery Partner At Fanatics Fest

Travis Scott was in the building by WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio’s side at Fanatics Fest NYC on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

After much hype and buzz within the pro wrestling community heading into the 8/17 event in New York City, the aforementioned hip-hop star and pop culture icon was introduced as the mystery partner for Mysterio.

Scott came out in a Rey Mysterio mask to a big crowd pop and performed.

Check out video footage below.

literally what the hell is going on #fanaticsfest pic.twitter.com/WgKrFHilH6 — camryn X•••• (@camrynclancy) August 17, 2024