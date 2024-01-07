Video: Trent Beretta Suffers Broken Nose On AEW Collision

Trent Beretta has had his share of bloody battles in All Elite Wrestling.

On Saturday night, he added another one to the list.

The Best Friends and Roppongi Vice member suffered an apparent badly broken nose after taking a rough shot during his AEW Continental Crown Championship showdown against “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston on the first AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024.

In the second match of the evening on AEW Collision on Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., Trent suffered a broken nose during a bout with Kingston, which saw his mom, past AEW personality Sue, front row to witness it.

Check out media coverage of the very physical contest from this week’s AEW Collision, which Eddie Kingston ultimately won via pin fall after a Northern Lights Bomb, via the posts embedded below.