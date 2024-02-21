Video: Triple H Gets Us Ready For WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Road to WrestleMania XL runs through Perth this weekend.

And “The Game” has a video to get you ready for the fun.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event this Saturday in Australia, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on WWE’s various social media outlets with a special video.

“The Road to WrestleMania XL runs through Perth this Saturday… and the implications will be monumental,” he wrote via X. “Be there live to witness history at WWE Chamber: Perth.”

Check out the video below, and make sure to join us here this Saturday at 5am EST. for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage.