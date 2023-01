The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden

* Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

* Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia vs. Deimos and Brian Cook

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade