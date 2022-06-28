Video: Watch AEW Dark (6/28/22) – Episode 150

The June 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– Marcus Kross vs. Fuego Del Sol

– Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

– Amber Nova vs. Athena

– Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

– Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

– Matt Vandagriff & Knull vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) (w/ QT Marshall)

– Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

– Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

– JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston ’10’ Vance) (w/ John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

– ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese (w/ ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling)