Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/3/22) – Episode 83

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora

* Abadon vs. Abby Jane

* Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger

* Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian vs Gia Scott and LSG

* Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams in his debut

* AEW World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Tony Deppen and Dante Martin

* Danhausen, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Cole Karter and Nick Comoroto

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Primal Fear’s Matthew Omen, Adrien Soriano and Gabriel Hodder

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.